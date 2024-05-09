Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,819. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $653.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.09.
In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares in the company, valued at $397,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $729,000 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
