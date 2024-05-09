Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Down 7.3%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 75,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 399,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
