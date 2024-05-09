Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Down 7.3%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 75,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 399,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 818,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 512,488 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,805,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 291,177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

