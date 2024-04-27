Herold Advisors Inc. Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.8% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $733.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $380.77 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $761.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $666.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.95 billion, a PE ratio of 126.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.