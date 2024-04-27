O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

