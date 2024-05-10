Barclays Boosts Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 380

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 365 ($4.59) to GBX 380 ($4.77) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.66) to GBX 428 ($5.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 359 ($4.51) to GBX 392 ($4.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 385 ($4.84).

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 324.40 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.32. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,488.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 393.80 ($4.95).

In related news, insider Jody Ford sold 103,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £334,847.80 ($420,663.07). Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

