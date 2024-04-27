Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTSM stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

