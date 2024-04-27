Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Oikos Holdings LLC

Oikos Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 9.0% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $33,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 79,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 179,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 127,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.16 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

