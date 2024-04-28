HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSTM. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HSTM

HealthStream Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.