Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Williams Companies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,673,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,967. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

