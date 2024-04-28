Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $7.34 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

