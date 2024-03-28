Courier Capital LLC Buys 340 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,378 shares of company stock worth $35,461,377. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $151.94 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.28 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

