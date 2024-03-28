Courier Capital LLC Has $10.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,882 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.08 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

