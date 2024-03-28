Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 15.61 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.61 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chesnara Price Performance

Shares of Chesnara stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.32) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 261.97. The firm has a market cap of £396.74 million, a PE ratio of -791.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. Chesnara has a 12-month low of GBX 242.70 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 307 ($3.88).

Get Chesnara alerts:

About Chesnara

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.