Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 15.61 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.61 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Chesnara Price Performance
Shares of Chesnara stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.32) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 261.97. The firm has a market cap of £396.74 million, a PE ratio of -791.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. Chesnara has a 12-month low of GBX 242.70 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 307 ($3.88).
About Chesnara
