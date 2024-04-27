Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $485,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,238.09 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,525.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,274.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,175.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

