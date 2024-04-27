Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alphabet Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.54 and a 52-week high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

