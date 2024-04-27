StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 50.47%.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

