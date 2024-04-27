UBS Group Cuts Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Price Target to $50.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CQP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE CQP opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.21. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.30% and a net margin of 44.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

