Blume Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,987. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.32 and a 52-week high of $288.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

