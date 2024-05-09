Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Price Target Cut to $1.30 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.45 to $1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.39% from the company’s previous close.
Markforged Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of MKFG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 174,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. Markforged has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.30.
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative net margin of 110.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
