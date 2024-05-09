Barclays Cuts Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Price Target to $2.50

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.03.

Ambev Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. 4,155,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,689,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Ambev by 37.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,393,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

