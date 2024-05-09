Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $45,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VYM traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.15. 220,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,086. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.13.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

