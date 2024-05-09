Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 4.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,768. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.33. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $121.81 and a 12 month high of $239.14.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

