Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JANX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 546,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 3.87.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 721.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.