The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford Sells 5,481 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.