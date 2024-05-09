Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APEI. B. Riley raised their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on American Public Education

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of APEI stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.