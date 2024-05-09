Brokerages Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Target Price at $14.57

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade
Accolade Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Accolade has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $557.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.15.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.
Featured Articles
