EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.210-2.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $249.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.04 and its 200 day moving average is $273.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $315.60.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

