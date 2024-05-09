TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for TransAct Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAct Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TACT. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,873,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

