Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Bristow Group stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Bristow Group has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $236,032.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 294,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 696,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

