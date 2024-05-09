Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.
Bristow Group Stock Performance
Bristow Group stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Bristow Group has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Insider Activity
In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $236,032.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
