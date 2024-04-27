Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

