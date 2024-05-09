Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. trimmed its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 321,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 46,316 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,901,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,395,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,726,000 after acquiring an additional 116,504 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Compass Point reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 757,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.07 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

