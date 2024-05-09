Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,848 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after buying an additional 920,742 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after buying an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,484,000 after buying an additional 488,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,649,000 after buying an additional 156,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.45. 2,125,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,213. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

