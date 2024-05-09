Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $522.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,045. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $410.67 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

