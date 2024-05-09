Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 193.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLOU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 538.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,555 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 379,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000.

NASDAQ CLOU traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 88,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,641. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $462.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

