Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 352,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

