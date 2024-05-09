Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,136 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.55. 180,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.31 million, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

