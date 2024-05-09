Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 942 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,419 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. 2,325,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,198. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

