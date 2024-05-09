Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 15 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,362,000 after acquiring an additional 645,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $773.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,066. The company has a market capitalization of $734.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $761.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.88.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

