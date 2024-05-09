Louisiana-Pacific Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the building manufacturing company on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE LPX traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.93. 1,746,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $88.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

