Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 104,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of REZI opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.