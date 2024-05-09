117 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Acquired by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Duolingo makes up 0.0% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,211,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 2,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after buying an additional 358,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.75.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,833,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,223 shares of company stock worth $27,273,230. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded down $44.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.28. 2,824,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,103. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.02 and a beta of 0.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

