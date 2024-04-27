Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stock Position Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 2,253.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34,095 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

