StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

ATHX opened at $0.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $283,907.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

