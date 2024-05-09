StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
ATHX opened at $0.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $283,907.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.99.
About Athersys
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.