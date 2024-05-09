Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Lowers Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up about 4.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR owned 0.30% of Valmont Industries worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.22. 143,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,129. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $303.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.59.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

