Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,130 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSPT. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,839,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,492,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.76. 586,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
