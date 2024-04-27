Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 123,388 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,805,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,797,408.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVK opened at $37.46 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,618,000. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,269,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

