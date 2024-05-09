Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Issues Earnings Results

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.82 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Zevia PBC updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zevia PBC Price Performance

Shares of Zevia PBC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 127,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,264. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

Insider Activity at Zevia PBC

In other Zevia PBC news, CEO Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,317.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,437.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 36,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $37,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,717,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,317.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $114,160. Corporate insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZVIA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

Featured Stories

