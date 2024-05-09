28,287 Shares in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:NLOP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 50,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,510. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Net Lease Office Properties has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $50.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Net Lease Office Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Net Lease Office Properties news, Director Richard J. Pinola acquired 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $50,017.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Net Lease Office Properties

(Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.