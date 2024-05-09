National Pension Service Purchases 24,291 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,291 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.21% of General Mills worth $76,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.02. 835,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

