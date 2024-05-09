IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.20% of IQVIA worth $85,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.84. 207,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,330. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.03.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

